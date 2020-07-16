Research reveals why it's rare for unborn babies to get Covid-19

Foetuses are rarely infected with Covid-19 because the placenta produces very small amounts of the receptor that the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 ) latches on to when it invades human cells, according to a study.

The placenta plays a role in stopping harmful substances from being passed down from a mother to her unborn child — but certain pathogens like the Zika virus are known to cross this barrier frequently.

The new study, which was led by Roberto Romero at the US National Institutes of Health, and published in the journal eLife, sequenced genetic material taken from placental membranes that contain the foetus and amniotic fluid.

The researchers found it lacked the instructions required to manufacture a protein called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is found throughout the body in adults.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is thought to enter the human body through its airways, then attack organs with high levels of ACE2 receptors, including but not limited to the lungs, blood vessels, kidneys and digestive system.

The placenta's genetic material also lacked the instructions to make an enzyme, called TMPRSS2, that SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter a cell.

“The molecules that are required to make the cells susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection are rarely expressed in the placenta,” explained Romero.