How community organisations are coping with the Covid-19 pandemic

An insight into inner city life

MES (Mould Empower Serve), a not-for-profit company that aims to “Change the heart of the city!” in SA’s inner cities, operates in Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. It provides aftercare facilities for preschoolers and homeless adults with warm, safe spaces to live, off the streets.

At the start of lockdown, the overnight shelters of MES had to adjust to become lockdown shelters. The fact that residents couldn’t go out daily to earn income had a negative impact says Leona Pienaar, MES CEO. “In the shelters, we challenge the culture of handouts and charge R20 a day for a bed and meal which homeless people can work for, or peddle in the streets. We also sell booklets with vouchers for a night, which people buy and handout at the traffic lights,” she says.

Revenue has been affected with people forced to at home. “With 300 beds in the shelters, this has created a loss of income and increased expenses due to the demand on meals,” says Pienaar.

Virtual volunteerism and fundraising are options for the team, not only to keep the homes going, but to ensure all safety protocols are put in place for toddlers in their creches and children in their aftercare facilities once their mothers return to work.

In preparation for the pandemic, one of its Johannesburg shelters has been classed as an isolation unit, staffed with four nurses from the MES Impilo service. The team has also delivered 3,000 food parcels and distributed 148,000 meals since the beginning of the pandemic. Pienaar says, to keep the mood light, there has been a fashion show of sorts by a few resident women and people with disabilities, who have kept their entrepreneurial skills going by knitting. “They are trying to create sustainable income by knitting scarves and blankets to sell,” she says. More wool is needed.

“We know we will need additional nurses should the Covid-19 peak hit us. And for our other projects, we actually need to relook at the business models, as well as how we operate and what training our staff will need for the future to be sustainable,” says Pienaar.

Among the hardest hit

Dr Jean Bassett, executive director of the Witkoppen Clinic, which services about 1.4-million people from informal settlements near Fourways, Johannesburg, says the pressure has already peaked in the centre.