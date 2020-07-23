One silver lining: fewer premature babies being born during lockdown

Even before they compared notes, doctors in several countries began noticing a strange phenomenon during the Covid-19 lockdown: far fewer premature babies were being born.

From Denmark to Australia to Ireland, and possibly SA too, neonatal ICU beds have sat empty while the ICUs for other patients have been filling up.

Two academic papers are now awaiting peer review before being published, but they tell the same story: fewer babies are coming into this world prematurely, which means fewer are requiring intensive medical support in a hospital setting.

According to science journal Nature: “From Ireland to Australia, some hospitals are reporting that far fewer premature babies are being born during the coronavirus pandemic.”

It states: “During Denmark’s lockdown, the birth rate of extremely premature infants decreased by 90% compared with the stable rate in the preceding five years. Perhaps pregnant women were getting more rest, or catching fewer infections in general, or inhaling less air pollution? More research is needed, but neonatologists hope that the answers could help to reduce the risk of being born too early.”