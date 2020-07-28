Covid toes: a new virus symptom to look out for

Just when we thought life couldn’t get any more bizarre, Covid-19 toes became a thing. We know it is one of the newest Covid-19 symptoms to be reported and that it affects the feet, but what exactly is it?

Manifesting as red sores or purple-looking toes and swollen feet, Covid-19 toes appear to be similar to chilblains, which is a painful condition caused by inflamed blood vessels in the skin as a result of exposure to cold air. The symptoms of chilblains include red patches, itching, blistering and swelling on the hands and feet.

The difference with Covid-19 toes, however, is that it has affected people in both cold and relatively warm climates.