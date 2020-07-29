Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19?

When it comes to navigating life in the new normal, we take so many precautions to safeguard ourselves and our loved ones against Covid-19 that it's sometimes hard to tell if we've being pragmatic or paranoid.

Case in point: should we should be sanitising or wiping down our groceries before packing them away — or is this overkill?

To find out, we asked three medical experts whether they'd recommend doing so. This is what they had to say:

Prof Wolfgang Preiser

Head of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Pathology

Assuming that your groceries are as clean as they usually are when purchased from a shop, you should definitely not sanitise them by wiping them or, worse, spraying them with disinfectant.

Packaging is extremely unlikely to be contaminated with a viable (still infectious) virus unless visibly soiled. In any case, packaging is removed before the preparation and consumption of food. Throw it away or recycle it and wash your hands with soap and water — done.