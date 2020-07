Dr Sumy Thomas: deciphering the human puzzle, from the inside out

Bringing it back home to SA

As endocrinologist, a much-needed speciality in the country, Thomas will be able to support patients in the public sector. “I can bring this knowledge back to SA to enhance the care of patients with new information acquired and to continue research in this field. By being attuned to the needs of our population, I hope to generate relevant research and be involved in the training of specialists in years to come.”

The Discovery Foundation MGH Fellowship Award was first introduced in 2013, and the specialist doctors are required to come back to SA to implement the knowledge they have gained.

It was her supervisor who encouraged her to apply for the fellowship. Professor Frederick Raal, director of the carbohydrate and lipid metabolism research unit at Wits University, says he is delighted about her appointment and that the experience from the US will not only benefit her, but it will also enhance the field of endocrinology and ultimately the health of the SA population.

“Sumy is an exceptional physician. She is hardworking, diligent and committed. The study will be of great benefit when she returns to SA, as we are at the epicentre of the HIV pandemic.”

Thomas adds that the fellowship opportunity is unparalleled in the medical field. “I realised that there was a knowledge gap, and it just so happened that professor Grinspoon, the Boston supervisor, was an organic fit.”

“The clinical component of the fellowship gives me access to observing superspecialist clinics that I may not have been exposed to, but which will be most impactful in SA. I think it’s amazing that this award is accessible to all doctors, especially young doctors. It can take you into world medicine and opens an opportunity for people who have a vision and want to bring it back to the country. Without it, we would have limited access to working in a world-class research facility like MGH.”

“And, as a lived experience, working abroad and seeing medicine in a different setting will be life-changing. My family is so excited and proud,” she says. “My sister is a surgeon in Chicago, and my parents, who are now retired, are happy to see their two young daughters contributing to science and working in academic medicine.”

This article was paid for by the Discovery Foundation.