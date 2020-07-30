Dr Sumy Thomas: deciphering the human puzzle, from the inside out

As the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Discovery Foundation MGH Award, 33-year-old Thomas will spend a year-long medical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, US, once travel restrictions are lifted. MGH is a clinical service and biomedical research facility and the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School in Boston.

She will receive supervision from leading experts and gain exposure to the hospital’s research environment.

Thomas, whose family moved to Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, studied at a boarding school in Pietermaritzburg. “Being exposed to life in the Eastern Cape, where my parents taught for a decade, I saw the effects of HIV/Aids and I knew my broader aim was to serve the greater SA community,” the soft-spoken doctor says.

After completing her medical degree at Wits University, Thomas did her practical training at the rural Ngwelezana Hospital near Pietermaritzburg, where she worked in emergency medicine. But her recent specialisation, completed at Wits, was in internal medicine.

“I wanted to work closely with patients, to figure out the puzzle of medicine by using clinical clues. When we put these clues together, we can really help people with complicated conditions,” she says.