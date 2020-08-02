Sex

Lockdown's given rise to a high-tech sexual revolution

Is the age of the orgasmatron upon us now that meeting up in real life is a touchy subject, asks Paula Andropoulos

In 1975, a US sociologist and philosopher called Ted Nelson coined the term "teledildonics" to refer to technology that would (basically) facilitate remote, realistic mutual masturbation via data link. Today, that technology is a reality - and, given the times, it could be the new frontier in human sexuality.



For many of us, the parameters of sexual intimacy have been drastically altered by the outbreak of Covid-19. Some (generally newer) couples elected to go into quarantine separately, while others have been sundered by the mandates of the territories in which they live. Many long-distance partners, in particular, have now gone months without knowing when next they'll be able to connect in person. At the other end of the spectrum, a large contingent of happy, healthy, sexually active singles has been compelled to suspend amorous escapades indefinitely...