Study finds that some Covid-19 survivors experience psychiatric disorders

Covid-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders including post-traumatic stress (PTSD), anxiety, insomnia and depression, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Monday.

The survey showed that more than half of the 402 patients monitored after being treated for the virus experienced at least one of these disorders in proportion to the severity of the inflammation during the disease.

The patients - 265 men and 137 women - were examined at a one-month follow-up after hospital treatment.

"It was immediately clear that the inflammation caused by the disease could also have repercussions at the psychiatric level," said professor Francesco Benedetti, group leader of the Research Unit in Psychiatry and Clinical Psychobiology at San Raffaele, in a statement.