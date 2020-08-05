Scientists say BCG vaccine has likely helped flatten Covid-19 curve in SA

In the early days of the pandemic, it was suggested countries, like South Africa, which gave the BCG vaccine to all newborns were faring better in keeping down Covid-19 infections.

Epidemiologists were cautious, however, saying it was far too early to make such a claim as the pandemic was hitting different countries at different times.

A new study has been published which gives added muscle to the theory that there is a correlation between countries which give all newborns the BCG vaccine, to prevent tuberculosis, and a flattened curve of Covid-19 infections.

The study was recently published in Science Advances and was headed by scientist Martha Berg from the University of Michigan.

It asserts that mandatory countrywide BCG vaccinations until at least the year 2000 have “correlated with slower growth rates of Covid-19” in the first 30 days of the outbreak in that country, and fewer deaths as a result.

A model looking at the US illustrates the point: using a stats model, the researchers said by March 29 this year, 2,467 Americans had died from Covid-19. If the country had mandatory BCG coverage “several decades ago”, the figure would only have been 468 people (19% of the real number).