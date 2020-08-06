Breast is still best, even in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Misinformation and fear of transmitting Covid-19 to their infants is pushing new mothers to avoid breastfeeding.

In World Breastfeeding Week, which ends on Friday, the Association for Dietetics in SA (Adsa) has declared that breast milk is the “safest and most nutritious food for babies and Covid-19 does not change that”.

Adsa’s stance is supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which recently recommended that “mothers with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed”.

“Mothers should be counselled that the benefits of breastfeeding substantially outweigh the potential risks for transmission,” it added.

Andiswa Ngqaka, a registered dietitian and Adsa spokesperson, said one of the most damaging falsehoods to emerge has been that Covid-19 positive mothers could transmit the virus through breast milk to their babies.

“There are anecdotes from various countries indicating that this misinformation is causing moms to avoid breastfeeding during the pandemic,” she said.

“While some may see infant formula as a ‘safer alternative’ during this time, this is not the case. As the medical profession’s foremost experts in nutrition, registered dietitians are constantly keeping up to date with the latest scientific evidence.