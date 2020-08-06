FREE WEBINAR | Join the Mims Medical Lounge on how to protect your family from Covid-19
Vital questions you, as a parent, need answered to safeguard your family's health
06 August 2020 - 10:28
Our panel of medical and health experts will give you practical pointers on Covid-19 prevention such as:
- how to wipe down groceries;
- foods and supplements help boost the immune system;
- which doctor’s appointments are important to keep and which can wait;
- how virtual consultations work;
- important insights into preserving your family’s mental health – how to deal with fear and uncertainty;
- how to filter the important virus stories from scaremongering reports;
- how to combat boredom and friction in the family;
- what to do if one of your family members tests positive for Covid-19; and
- isolation options for you and your children and the likely implications for your young children.
Join the Mims Medical Lounge brought to you by TimesLIVE, as our panel of experts discuss how to protect your family from Covid-19.
The panel of experts include:
Dr Martin de Villiers (doctor of family medicine, medical director of Medwell SA)
Dr Zimbini Ogle (clinical psychologist)
Dr Maria Christodoulou (integrative medicine expert)
Annelie Smith (consulting dietician)
Jani Greeff (creative consultant, director and playwright)
Date: Tuesday, August 11 2020
Time: 4pm