Artificial wombs may not be far off

We're getting closer to growing babies outside our bodies - but the idea throws up a lot of tough ethical questions

Growing a baby outside of a mother's body - ectogenesis - is a distinct possibility, and has already been achieved with sheep. In 2017, lambs were successfully grown in what looks like a zip lock bag attached to tubes of blood and fluid. Over four weeks their lungs and brains grew, they sprouted wool, opened their eyes, wriggled around, and learnt to swallow.



This kind of reproductive technology has benefits. It can allow an infertile woman to have a child and could make it possible for transgender women and other women born without a uterus, or who've lost their uterus, to have children. Even more outlandishly, it could enable single men and gay male couples to become parents without needing a surrogate, which could lead to equality in reproduction and a drastic reimagining of gender roles...