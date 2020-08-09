The world's falling fertility rate is a story of success for women

Sanet Oberholzer explains why

Seventy years ago women, on average, gave birth to 5.05 children. Today, this number has dropped to 2.4 children. In 2100 the average number of children a woman will have in her lifetime will fall to 1.66. This is according to projections in a study published in the Lancet last month, which suggests that fertility rates in 183 of the world's 195 countries will not be high enough to maintain current populations by the year 2100.



The researchers at the University of Washington who undertook the study suggest that the world's population will peak at 9.7-billion people in 2064 and will drop to 8.8-billion people by the end of the century. The populations in countries like Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Portugal, Spain and Italy are projected to halve...