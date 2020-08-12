Experts: 'Russia conducting a large population level experiment' with Covid vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had been administered to one of his daughters.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” Putin said on state television.

Francois Balloux, an expert at University College London's Genetics Institute, said it was “a reckless and foolish decision”.

“Mass vaccination with an improperly tested vaccine is unethical,” he said. “Any problem with the Russian vaccination campaign would be disastrous both through its negative effects on health, but also because it would further set back the acceptance of vaccines in the population.”

SCIENTIFIC PAPERS

His says were echoed by Danny Altmann, a professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, who said the “collateral damage” from deploying any vaccine that is not yet known to be safe and effective “would worsen our current problems insurmountably”.

Even as Russia declared victory, more than half a dozen drugmakers about the world are in the process of conducting large-scale, advanced human trials of their potential Covid-19 vaccines, each with tens of thousands of volunteer participants.

Several of these front-runners, including Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, say they hope to know if their vaccines work and are safe by the end of this year.

All are expected to publish their trial results and safety data and submit them to regulators in the US, Europe and elsewhere for scrutiny before any licence could be granted.