As Covid-19 vaccine race heats up, here's a roundup of latest studies on the virus

If they do become reinfected, they are less likely to become severely ill or be contagious, Rodda said. Test results at three months were unchanged from results at one month, so her team believes this is a lasting response. Because the findings show immune responses last three months, if not longer, Rodda added, they support US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice that patients need not be retested for Covid-19 within the first three months after an infection. Both studies were posted on the website medRxiv.

COVID-19 SURVIVORS AT RISK FOR PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

A study of more than 62,000 Covid-19 survivors has found significant risks for mental health issues. Researchers found that one in 16 Covid-19 patients who never had a mental illness will be diagnosed with one within three months after infection. This risk is about twice as high as expected and is even higher among patients who were sick enough to be hospitalised, study leader Maxime Taquet of the University of Oxford told Reuters.

Most common are anxiety disorders, but depression, insomnia, and rarely, dementia, also occur, he said. The study, reported on Sunday on the medRxiv website ahead of peer review, also found higher-than-average Covid-19 rates in people with a previous psychiatric diagnosis. Taquet's advice for patients: “If you experience anxiety, low mood, insomnia or memory loss after Covid-19, you should see a medical professional as there might be ways to improve these symptoms.”

VIRAL LOAD NOT LINKED WITH SMELL OR TASTE RECOVERY

Virus levels in the nose and throat have been linked to Covid-19 symptom severity, but Hong Kong researchers who expected viral load to correlate with smell and taste impairment were in for a surprise: viral load was not linked to the severity of these so-called olfactory and gustatory symptoms, nor with how long it takes for the sense of smell or taste to return to normal.