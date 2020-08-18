Health & Sex

POLL | Did you quit smoking during the tobacco ban?

18 August 2020 - 16:55 By Toni Jaye Singer
Market research by Euromonitor predicts the illicit tobacco trade will continue despite the lifting of the ban on cigarette sales.
Image: 123RF/Somsak Sudthangtum

For the first time in five months, smokers are able to legally get their hands on a packet of cigarettes.

The ban on the sale of tobacco products, which was officially lifted on Tuesday, was implemented at the end of March as one of the measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The prohibition left the country's smokers with two options: quit, or make a plan to illegally get their nicotine fix, and pay above odds for the pleasure of having a puff.

If you're a smoker, which route did you go?

If you did quit, why did you decide to kick the habit?

