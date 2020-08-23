Stress relief
Art teacher Bob Ross is a YouTube sensation - 25 years after his death
Splashing some paint around - or even watching a late American artist do so online - can relieve the pressure of this ‘unprecedented time’
23 August 2020 - 00:00
A recent article in The Atlantic claims that Bob Ross is the ultimate calming presence. More than 25 years after his death, Ross — an American who found fame in the '80s with a TV show teaching people to paint — retains an almost spiritual presence in the world of step-by-step art-making and is loved by adults and kids alike for his distinctive hair, gentle voice, and expressions such as "happy little trees".
The official Bob Ross YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcnsr1R5Ge_fbTu5ajt8DQ) has more than 4-million subscribers and more than 360-million total views. Why? Because there's nothing quite as innocently engrossing as watching him turn out a "serene portrait of nature in just under half an hour"...
