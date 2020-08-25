Five lesser-known Covid-19 symptoms to look out for

Coughing in public is enough to make you an instant pariah — even if it’s just the result of an innocent scratch in your throat. That’s because having a dry cough, fever or difficulty breathing are the most highly publicised — and common symptoms — of the coronavirus.

We were made hyper aware of Covid-19 symptoms early on in the pandemic, but as researchers and doctors have learnt more about the virus, a list of rather unusual symptoms has started emerging including 'Covid toes', which became an interesting topic of discussion.

Here are a few other less common symptoms to look out for:

1. TUMMY TROUBLES

Covid-19 may cause mild stomach problems, including diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and a loss of appetite. Luckily these symptoms don’t last very long (usually for one day) and they usually appear before the infected person develops more common symptoms like a fever and cough.