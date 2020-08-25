From first confirmed Covid reinfection to 'genetic bar codes': roundup of latest research

The below is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

HONG KONG MAN HAS FIRST DOCUMENTED COVID-19 REINFECTION

A 33-year-old man who had recovered from a severe case of Covid-19 in April was infected again four months later in the first documented instance of human reinfection, University of Hong Kong researchers said on Monday.

In August, after returning from a trip to Europe, he was diagnosed again — but with a different strain of the virus. While the first infection landed him in the hospital, the second produced no symptoms. Genetically, the first virus was closely related to strains collected in March/April while the second was closely related to strains collected in July/August, the researchers wrote in a report.

“Our findings suggest that Sars-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population as is the case for other common-cold associated human coronaviruses,” they said in a statement.