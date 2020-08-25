Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that?

Johannesburg relationship counsellor Paula Quinsee said couples that “didn’t have a strong relationship to begin with have now also been locked in each others’ spaces in a confined space, and it has caused a lot of friction, anxiety and stress”.

“Many people have not been able to cope.”

Speaking during a webinar hosted by Ronald Abvajee of MyHealthTV, Quinsee said some couples had found different points of tension compared to pre-lockdown life.

While someone might have complained before that their partner was “always at work” or “never helps with the children”, this had now fallen away — but it didn’t necessarily mean they were now “bonding on a deeper level”, she said.

Quinsee said women were more inclined to be dissatisfied with their body image because of how society functions, and were “always comparing themselves to others who are out there”. Social media worsened this, she said.

She said every parent should not only affirm their daughters but also “have conversations with their boy children about what a healthy relationship looks like and that no form of violence — be it physical, sexual, verbal or financial — is acceptable”.

For cosmetic gynaecologist Dr Meshack Mbokota, lockdown is another factor of change that has been added to women’s lives.