This is how to keep gyms safe, according to health experts

Experts advising the government on Covid-19 health protocols have outlined how gyms can open safely.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday made public dozens of advisories from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19. One of them, dated July 23, outlines how important gyms are to helping SA have a more helpful population - but how they can operate safely.

The guidelines were developed based on global best practice and reviewed by leading medical experts, according to the document. They refer to lockdown levels 3 and 2, with more guidance to be provided for level 1.

"The fitness industry will have a vital role in ensuring the ongoing health and wellbeing of the nation following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. We believe this role has never been more important than at the current time in helping the country regain its health," the document said.

"The industry must, however, open with the appropriate screening, social distancing and hygiene controls which prevent or limit transmission risk. This framework ... aims to provide a clear direction for the industry to follow.