Feeling lonely during lockdown? Take a deep breath and hug a tree

Don't roll your eyes, just go outside, find a tree (not a thorny one), and give it try

What do Israel and Iceland have in common besides the fact that both countries have an "I" at the start of their name? Authorities from both countries are advocating an unusual antidote to the feelings of isolation and detachment that social distancing rules can bring.



"The most basic human need is for connection, for touching, for hugging," says Israeli Barbara Grant, lamenting that as a health precaution she can't hug her grandchildren. Instead, Israel's Nature and Parks Authority suggests that bark is much better than Covid-19's bite...