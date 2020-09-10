Food and drink giants fuelling the risk of Covid-19 deaths: report

Big business has often been hailed as heroic, patriotic and innovative during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many throwing their weight to support their countries' governments during this time of need.

But a new international report says that some of the big corporates, particularly the food and beverage giants, have used this time of calamity to profit and, in the process, have put the lives of people vulnerable to Covid-19 complications at greater risk.

The report by the NCD Alliance and a UK research body, Spectrum Consortium, has warned of corporate capture, where ultra-processed food giants, soft drink producers and the alcohol industry have used clever marketing campaigns, and the so-called fostering of partnerships with governments, as a ploy to get richer. Authors of the report have cautioned that such marketing strategies would not only worsen the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), but they put the health of those who already have these medical conditions at even greater risk.

The preliminary report, which has been titled: Signalling virtue, promoting harm: Unhealthy commodity industries and Covid-19, has revealed how burger companies have geo-tracked customers and lured them with lockdown freebies while soft drink giants donated thousands of cans to the homes of struggling communities in Mexico.

The authors point out that such actions risk worsening the pandemic.

“Since the early days of the pandemic, we have observed two trends: the growing epidemiological evidence that people living with NCDs are suffering worse outcomes from Covid-19, and that many producers of unhealthy commodities have rapidly adapted their strategies in an attempt to capitalise on the pandemic and lockdowns,” said Lucy Westerman, policy and campaigns manager from the NCD Alliance, who co-authored the report.