Health & Sex

Yes, the lockdown really may have made you look older than you are

13 September 2020 - 00:02 By Judith Woods

Do you look in the mirror and feel dismayed that you appear to have dramatically aged since March? If so, you are not alone.

An estimated six million of us believe that lockdown has visibly taken its toll and we look “at least” five years older, according to new research commissioned by UK cosmetic treatment firm Uvence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hate cleaning the braai grid? Hacks to get it done quickly and easily Food
  2. WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody Lifestyle
  3. Five local celebs who prove that natural hair is always worth flaunting The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Who is related to whom? Celebs and their famous relatives Lifestyle
  5. Can Clicks win back the public's trust following their hair ad fiasco? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court