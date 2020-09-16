Medshield’s 2021 benefits to support members in the wake of Covid-19
‘Live Assured’ provides peace of mind to Medshield members
The Covid-19 pandemic brought an unexpected twist to our launch into a new decade. Many have been affected by the virus across all spheres – including health, business, community, lifestyle – and we have seen how people have had to quickly adapt to the new normal.
In SA, we continue to deal with a unique case needing novel solutions. The quadruple disease burden and deep structural societal issues put our nation in a most vulnerable position. Alongside concerns about how our healthcare systems would cope with treating the expected magnitude of Covid-19 cases, balancing this with other diseases such as HIV/Aids and TB, cancer, and medical emergencies needed a specialised approach.
As a medical scheme, the pandemic presented us with opportunities for innovation in health care so that we continue to offer excellent support to our members during this difficult and uncertain time.
Medshield Medical Scheme is the first to launch its benefit options and contributions for 2021. South Africans are feeling the economic effects of the recession and lockdown. Medshield placed the interest of its members first and only increased its monthly contributions with an average 5.9% across the product range.
This means that members on the MediPhila plan will experience an R84 increase in their monthly premiums, with the maximum increase being R350 on our top-end plans. Medshield’s annual product offering is expected to be below the industry average, providing excellent value.
Keeping members assured in trying times
In line with our member-centric approach to healthcare insurance, we are rolling out our new product offering with the overall new theme of “Live Assured”. Even the most secure people have moments when they need assurance. It’s part of being human. As we navigate the uncertainty of current times not knowing what to expect, our health cover gives members the reassurance that they will be taken care of in times of sickness and feeling unwell. It is the certainty people are looking for that comes from trusting Medshield’s promise to provide a high level of care, attention and medical treatment should they need it. "Live Assured" provides peace of mind to Medshield members.
Our member-centric options are offered at very competitive prices in comparison to the market. We aim to provide excellent value for money, while being a responsible value contributor to the South African healthcare marketplace. Medshield has specifically kept its contribution adjustment for 2021 low by drawing on its sufficient reserves while also increasing the member benefits for the 2021 period.
We hope these measures will add value to the lives of our members and support them in these trying times. Medshield has partnered with specific providers and networks to ensure that the healthcare expenses of our members remain contained, that they are not liable for any unforeseen co-payments and that their disposable income does not shrink due to unplanned healthcare expenses.
After years of hard work, tireless dedication, and unwavering commitment we received our Self-Administration Accreditation confirmation from the Council for Medical Schemes. We were the first scheme to be tested on the new Version 6 accreditation standards, and we have passed. This is no simple feat and is a huge accolade.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has played a critical role in ensuring members are more empowered to take care of their health while lowering barriers to affordable, quality healthcare and increasing convenience to members. Medshield SmartCare has in fact paved the way for the adoption of telemedicine in SA.
Sustainable partnerships with clinics and pharmacies allow members to see a nurse who will conduct an initial assessment based on the patient needs and if necessary, dial up a family practitioner (FP) who does a virtual consultation, and together they advise you on your treatment plan and medication. The programme has consistently received very positive feedback, as it is not only convenient, but it puts the trust back into healthcare, and more recently is a way of accessing a FP during the lockdown period.
Medshield members remain in good hands
Medshield members are in steady hands. The scheme has kept a consistently high GCR rating. And has in 2020 again despite the adverse context of the Covid-19 pandemic, maintained its AA- stable outlook rating, for the fourteenth year in a row. The scheme maintains a solvency ratio well above the statutory 25%.
With a history that dates back over 52 years, Medshield is driven by its mission to provide access to affordable high-quality healthcare through partnerships at very competitive prices in comparison to the market. We remain a transparent and sensible supporter of national initiatives to provide greater access to quality healthcare for all South Africans.
We confirm our commitment to a member-centric approach and are dedicated to ensuring all members and their dependents continue to receive much-needed quality healthcare. At Medshield, our vision is “Caring about you towards a healthier nation”, and in challenging times like these, it is now more important than ever that we come together to fulfil our vision for a bright future. We remain committed to placing the well-being of our members at the centre by paying special attention to their needs, even as we negotiate our way out of the Covid-19 storm.
This article was paid for by Medshield.