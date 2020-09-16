Medshield’s 2021 benefits to support members in the wake of Covid-19

As a medical scheme, the pandemic presented us with opportunities for innovation in health care so that we continue to offer excellent support to our members during this difficult and uncertain time.

Medshield Medical Scheme is the first to launch its benefit options and contributions for 2021. South Africans are feeling the economic effects of the recession and lockdown. Medshield placed the interest of its members first and only increased its monthly contributions with an average 5.9% across the product range.

This means that members on the MediPhila plan will experience an R84 increase in their monthly premiums, with the maximum increase being R350 on our top-end plans. Medshield’s annual product offering is expected to be below the industry average, providing excellent value.

Keeping members assured in trying times

In line with our member-centric approach to healthcare insurance, we are rolling out our new product offering with the overall new theme of “Live Assured”. Even the most secure people have moments when they need assurance. It’s part of being human. As we navigate the uncertainty of current times not knowing what to expect, our health cover gives members the reassurance that they will be taken care of in times of sickness and feeling unwell. It is the certainty people are looking for that comes from trusting Medshield’s promise to provide a high level of care, attention and medical treatment should they need it. "Live Assured" provides peace of mind to Medshield members.

Our member-centric options are offered at very competitive prices in comparison to the market. We aim to provide excellent value for money, while being a responsible value contributor to the South African healthcare marketplace. Medshield has specifically kept its contribution adjustment for 2021 low by drawing on its sufficient reserves while also increasing the member benefits for the 2021 period.

We hope these measures will add value to the lives of our members and support them in these trying times. Medshield has partnered with specific providers and networks to ensure that the healthcare expenses of our members remain contained, that they are not liable for any unforeseen co-payments and that their disposable income does not shrink due to unplanned healthcare expenses.

After years of hard work, tireless dedication, and unwavering commitment we received our Self-Administration Accreditation confirmation from the Council for Medical Schemes. We were the first scheme to be tested on the new Version 6 accreditation standards, and we have passed. This is no simple feat and is a huge accolade.