This device delivers 'the closest thing to a female orgasm for men'
A US sex toy brand claims its new device lets men experience orgasm “on another level”.
Believe it or not, the Arcwave Ion “pleasure air stroker” for men is said to offer men a completely new sensation. The device uses pulsating airwaves to stimulate the frenulum, the area of the penis that reportedly contains the same receptors as the female clitoris.
According to Arcwave, these airwaves deliver a more intense climax than regular masturbation alone and the Arcwave Ion is “the closest thing to a female orgasm for men”.
To prove the brand's theory, Dr Tobias Zegenhagen, chief technology officer of Wow Tech, which owns Arcwave, told The Mirror that about 70% of the men said they experienced a more intense climax with the sex toy than without it.
Some of the reviewers on the site describing their orgasm as a “unique feeling” and “intense”.
“The launch of the Arcwave brand represents not only a new age of male masturbation but a more modern, future-orientated masculinity that enables men to rediscover their bodies and explore how they experience sexual pleasure,” said Zegenhagen.
“It also presents a huge growth opportunity for us as a business as we target a sector that has, up until now, remained largely untapped.
“With the Arcwave Ion, the first in a growing product portfolio which consists of innovative, technology-driven toys that elevate the masturbation experience of men to a new level, we are excited about what the future holds.”
The Arcwave Ion is available for pre-order for $199 (about R3,300) but is now not available for shipping to SA.
TimesLIVE