This device delivers 'the closest thing to a female orgasm for men'

A US sex toy brand claims its new device lets men experience orgasm “on another level”.

Believe it or not, the Arcwave Ion “pleasure air stroker” for men is said to offer men a completely new sensation. The device uses pulsating airwaves to stimulate the frenulum, the area of the penis that reportedly contains the same receptors as the female clitoris.

According to Arcwave, these airwaves deliver a more intense climax than regular masturbation alone and the Arcwave Ion is “the closest thing to a female orgasm for men”.

To prove the brand's theory, Dr Tobias Zegenhagen, chief technology officer of Wow Tech, which owns Arcwave, told The Mirror that about 70% of the men said they experienced a more intense climax with the sex toy than without it.