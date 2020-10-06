HIV drugs 'not an effective treatment' for hospitalised Covid-19 patients

A combination of antiviral drugs usually used to treat HIV has no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with Covid-19, a peer-reviewed study said on Monday, confirming the initial results of a large-scale randomised trial of the drug.

British scientists running the RECOVERY trial at the University of Oxford in June said interim results had convincingly ruled out any meaningful benefit of lopinavir-ritonavir in lowering mortality among hospitalised patients.

Publishing the full findings of the study in The Lancet medical journal, the scientists said that 23% of those given the drugs died within 28 days of treatment beginning, compared to 22% of those given usual care.

The treatment also did not reduce the length of a patient's hospital stay or the chances they would be put on a ventilator.