Vaping industry would welcome regulation, 'but please be scientific'

Governments should regulate vaping based on a scientific approach that would allow users to be informed of the facts, say industry players.

This startling admission followed a “vaping conversations” webinar conducted by the Vapour Products Association of SA (VPASA), during which the panellists agreed that science-based regulation was vital to educate consumers and end the ongoing controversies around vaping safety.

The panel, which was made up of industry leaders and addiction experts from around the world, said regulation would also help the industry comply with the objectives of the UN's Convention Framework on Tobacco Control (CFTC), to which SA is a signatory.

“Contrary to popular belief, the industry wants to be regulated,” said VPASA CEO Asanda Gcoyi. She stressed, however, that any laws — which would protect both users and the industry — should be guided by science.