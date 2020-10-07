Could Covid-19 face shields be giving us a false sense of security?

Face shields may be providing us with a false sense of security when it comes to safeguarding against Covid-19.

According to a simulation that was done using Fugaku, the world’s fastest supercomputer housed at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Japan, plastic face shields are almost completely ineffective when it comes to trapping respiratory aerosols.

According to the research released by RIKEN, in a simulation that combined air flow with the reproduction of droplets of different sizes, close to 100% of droplets that were smaller than 5 micrometres (one millionth of a metre) escaped through the gap between a person’s face and a plastic face shield. When testing larger droplets of 50 micrometres, 50% of the droplets escaped.