Is there any point in getting a Covid-19 antibody test?

Dis-Chem and Clicks recently started offering Covid-19 antibody tests at their clinics for R150 and R199 respectively. Both health retailers promise rapid test results — a mere 15 minutes in Dis-Chem's case.

But what exactly do these tests determine and why would you want to get one?

First, a Covid-19 antibody test is not a Covid-19 test and it won’t tell you whether you are actively infected with the virus. Rather, these tests can be used to determine whether you've developed antibodies in response to having previously contracted the Covid-19 virus.