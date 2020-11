Is there any point in getting a Covid-19 antibody test?

A study published by The Lancet journal last month outlined the case study of a man who became infected with Covid-19 twice — and whose second infection was much worse than the first.

“All individuals, whether previously diagnosed with Covid-19 or not, should take identical precautions to avoid infection with SARS-CoV-2,” the study read.

According to the department of health’s website, antibody tests may be useful for research. For example, antibody testing can be used to reconstruct the chains of transmission in outbreak settings, to better understand the true number of infections that occurred during the peak of a country’s Covid-19 outbreak, or to assess Covid-19 vaccine responses.

Antibody testing is also useful to diagnose multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children and to identify people who have had Covid-19 in order for them to donate blood plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

For the most part, antibody testing is aimed at people who may have presented with symptoms but never got tested and are curious as to whether they've had the virus, or people who may have had the virus and were unaware of this because they were asymptomatic.