FREE | Read the summer 2020 edition of the Sunday Times's Healthy Times

In the summer 2020 issue of the Sunday Times's Healthy Times, we share expert medical advice on staying in tip–top health. We talk about nutrition for kids, show how food affects our moods, debunk the mysteries around supplements and superfoods, share how to zone your home for a healthy balance, and interview family medical practitioner Dr Daniel Israel (page 15), who says keeping a medical kit at home is non-negotiable.

Dr Israel also advises that your emergency medical kit should be governed by two principles: to quickly contain emergencies, and to safely address the “vicissitudes” of the body conveniently.

Prof Andre Mochan, a neurologist at the Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital in Johannesburg, shares alarming statistics around strokes and how to reduce your risks of having one.

We also share the personal account of a 40-year-old woman who says her heart attack looked nothing like what we see on TV. According to the Heart & Stroke Foundation SA, five people have a heart attack and 10 suffer from a stroke every hour in this country. More people in our country die from cardiovascular disease than from all cancers combined. Read more about this on pages 18 and 20.