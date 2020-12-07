Health & Sex

FREE | Read the summer 2020 edition of the Sunday Times's Healthy Times

See what the experts recommend for you and your family's health this summer

07 December 2020 - 13:59
Read the full edition of Healthy Times below.
Read the full edition of Healthy Times below.
Image: 123RF/titco/Sunday Times

In the summer 2020 issue of the Sunday Times's Healthy Times, we share expert medical advice on staying in tip–top health. We talk about nutrition for kids, show how food affects our moods, debunk the mysteries around supplements and superfoods, share how to zone your home for a healthy balance, and interview family medical practitioner Dr Daniel Israel (page 15), who says keeping a medical kit at home is non-negotiable.

Dr Israel also advises that your emergency medical kit should be governed by two principles: to quickly contain emergencies, and to safely address the “vicissitudes” of the body conveniently.

Prof Andre Mochan, a neurologist at the Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital in Johannesburg, shares alarming statistics around strokes and how to reduce your risks of having one.

We also share the personal account of a 40-year-old woman who says her heart attack looked nothing like what we see on TV. According to the Heart & Stroke Foundation SA, five people have a heart attack and 10 suffer from a stroke every hour in this country. More people in our country die from cardiovascular disease than from all cancers combined. Read more about this on pages 18 and 20.

Page through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

LISTEN | Breast cancer increasing among SA's women

The designation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in SA reflects a nationwide drive by health-care structures, both government and private, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Trying to quit smoking? Nicotine vapes may be 'most effective' method, says review

Vapes containing nicotine are more effective in helping people quit smoking than patches or gum, and safer than cigarettes, a new review found.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Matters of the heart: triggers, signs and symptoms of angina

SPONSORED | Sunday Times Connect, in partnership with Servier and the SA Heart Association hosted a digital discussion on heart health
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure' Food
  4. Partying in a pandemic: inside SA's clubbing scene Lifestyle
  5. Don’t send your children to St Anne's, Coconut Kelz tells black parents Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...