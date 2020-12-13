Can you really harness your orgasm energy for everyday empowerment?

Fanny Golightly ponders the feminine flow

A friend of a friend said it would be fun. A group of women getting together on a Saturday morning to connect and meditate.



On arrival, all 12 women are wearing white diaphanous gowns, except, of course, for me. I was in leopard print. Inevitably I felt as though I didn't get the Wicca brief. And although I knew there'd be a bit of star-gazing (I'd been asked my birth time and date before-hand) I thought I was signing up for something akin to a book club (without the wine or books). Instead, what I got was a deep-dive into female self-pleasure...