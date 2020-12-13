Can you really harness your orgasm energy for everyday empowerment?
Fanny Golightly ponders the feminine flow
13 December 2020 - 00:01
A friend of a friend said it would be fun. A group of women getting together on a Saturday morning to connect and meditate.
On arrival, all 12 women are wearing white diaphanous gowns, except, of course, for me. I was in leopard print. Inevitably I felt as though I didn't get the Wicca brief. And although I knew there'd be a bit of star-gazing (I'd been asked my birth time and date before-hand) I thought I was signing up for something akin to a book club (without the wine or books). Instead, what I got was a deep-dive into female self-pleasure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.