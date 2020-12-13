Health & Sex

Countries most likely to say 'I do' to wedding night sex: how does SA compare?

According to this survey, not all newlyweds are eager to consummate their marriage on the night they tied the knot

13 December 2020 - 00:02 By Sunday Times Reporter

Despite Daft Punk's famous lyric, it seems that many newlyweds aren't "up all night to get lucky". A recent campaign by Compare.bet (http://Compare.bet/en-au/) surveyed 980 couples in 44 countries to find out if they consummated their marriage on the night they tied the knot.

They then created a map showing the 10 countries most likely to consummate their marriage on their wedding night, and the 10 countries who didn't find the time to make it "official"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mzansi fully behind Miss SA beauty queens as they gear up to represent us on ... Lifestyle
  2. 'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  4. You can be winning awards and crying yourself to sleep: Zahara Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...