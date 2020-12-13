Unlocking the secrets of sex behind bars in SA's prisons
As the partner of a jailbird, you must accept that you have to jump through hoops to make intimacy happen, writes Sibusiso Mkwanazi
13 December 2020 - 00:03
In 1994, Makhosini Xaba, better known as kwaito maestro Joe Nina, penned what would become a cult classic, Maria Podesta. The track was written as an ode to the many ladies who stand by their partners who are serving jail sentences. The Maria Podestas — most of whom come from SA's townships — also regularly have unlawful conjugal visits, ensuring that their incarcerated spouses' sexual needs are met.
For a moment, put yourself in a position where your lover is locked up for a while. Would you stick by them, including performing on command, in a solitary-confinement cell?..
