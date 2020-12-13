Unlocking the secrets of sex behind bars in SA's prisons

As the partner of a jailbird, you must accept that you have to jump through hoops to make intimacy happen, writes Sibusiso Mkwanazi

In 1994, Makhosini Xaba, better known as kwaito maestro Joe Nina, penned what would become a cult classic, Maria Podesta. The track was written as an ode to the many ladies who stand by their partners who are serving jail sentences. The Maria Podestas — most of whom come from SA's townships — also regularly have unlawful conjugal visits, ensuring that their incarcerated spouses' sexual needs are met.



For a moment, put yourself in a position where your lover is locked up for a while. Would you stick by them, including performing on command, in a solitary-confinement cell?..