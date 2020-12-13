What lockdown did to SA's libidos: the juicy results of our 2020 sex survey

It's impossible to broach the topic of sex in 2020 without foregrounding our strange new normal.

Coming up on the close of this weird, unwieldy year, we deployed our annual online sex survey conducted in conjunction with Ratepop, a company specialising in chatbot surveys, research and fan engagement, in order to better understand the effects of the global health crisis on South African libidos.

The particular focus of this survey was on sex during the lockdown, cheating during the lockdown, and the roles of sex aids and pornography in getting us through the mandatory quarantine.

INTIMACY IN TIMES OF TROUBLE

Our recourse to sexual intimacy in times of trouble — be they global or personal — is complicated. It appears that some people embrace sex as a vital, regenerative and uplifting prerogative, while others find chaos the ultimate anaphrodisiac.

Post-war baby booms testify to the fact that people sometimes respond to disaster with libidinous urges, although a worldwide pandemic is not necessarily comparable to a war.

After all, as sexologist Catriona Boffard points out, war is likely to separate couples and generate massive bereavements: sex, in these instances, can be a celebration of reconciliation, or procreative in nature — that is, a primal bid to compensate for the large-scale loss of loved ones.