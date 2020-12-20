Mental Health

The festive holidays can be hellish. Here's how to handle the stress

It’s been a rough year for many. Showing a little kindness — especially to yourself — will go a long way, says Atlehang Ramathesele

Two years ago, I was doing my Christmas shopping in a crowded mall on the 24th of December (I know, I know) and was standing in a queue with a visibly stressed woman. She had finally rounded up her two small children after chasing them through the store wielding armfuls of gift-wrapping paper.



I overheard her muttering, “Man! I hate the holidays!” and I remember giving her a supportive smile but not being able to fully commiserate...