Mental Health
The festive holidays can be hellish. Here's how to handle the stress
It’s been a rough year for many. Showing a little kindness — especially to yourself — will go a long way, says Atlehang Ramathesele
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Two years ago, I was doing my Christmas shopping in a crowded mall on the 24th of December (I know, I know) and was standing in a queue with a visibly stressed woman. She had finally rounded up her two small children after chasing them through the store wielding armfuls of gift-wrapping paper.
I overheard her muttering, “Man! I hate the holidays!” and I remember giving her a supportive smile but not being able to fully commiserate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.