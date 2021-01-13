Five simple strategies to stay hopeful — even after Covid doomscrolling

The raging coronavirus pandemic, along with political turbulence and uncertainty, have overwhelmed many of us.

From almost the start of 2020, people have been faced with bleak prospects as illness, death, isolation and job losses became unwelcome parts of our reality. Last week, many of us watched in horror and despair as insurgents stormed the US Capitol.

Indeed, all through these times, both the dark and bright sides of human nature were evident as many people engaged in extraordinary compassion and courage when others were committing acts of violence, self-interest or greed.

As a research scientist whose work focuses on positive psychology among people facing challenges, I am deeply aware that if ever there were a time for a conversation about hope, it is now.

HOPE VS OPTIMISM

First, let’s understand what hope is. Many people confuse optimism with hope.

Charles R Snyder, author of The Psychology of Hope, defined hope as the tendency to see desired goals as possible, and to approach those goals with “agency thinking,” a belief that you or others have the ability to achieve the goals.

He also defined hope as “pathways thinking,” a focus on mapping routes and plans to achieve those goals.

Optimism is different. Psychologist Charles Carver defines optimism as a general expectation that good things will happen in the future. Optimists tend to seek out the positive and, at times, deny or avoid negative information.

In sum, optimism is about expecting good things; hope is about how we plan and act to achieve what we want.

FIVE KEY STRATEGIES TO CULTIVATE HOPE IN THESE TRYING TIMES

1. Do something — start with goals

Hopeful people do not wish — they imagine and act. They establish clear, achievable goals and make a clear plan. They believe in their agency — that is, their capacity to achieve the outcomes. They recognise that their path will be marked by stresses, roadblocks and failure.

According to psychologists such as Snyder and others, people who are hopeful are able to “anticipate these barriers” and they “choose” the right “pathways.”

Further, hopeful people adapt. When their hopes are thwarted, they tend to become more focused on doing things to achieve their goals.