Study finds obesity may be just up the road
17 January 2021 - 00:00
For years fast food has been blamed for the epidemic of obesity, but new local research says supermarkets are also culpable.
The closer you live to supermarkets and fast-food outlets, the more likely you are to be overweight or obese, irrespective of income, according to a study by researchers from Rhodes University and the University of Hohenheim in Germany...
