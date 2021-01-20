The new Covid strain plaguing SA: seven pressing questions answered

Since learning of the new Covid-19 variant, 501Y.V2, that reared its head in SA towards the end of last year, the country has been moved back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

While much about this new variant is still uncertain and will require further research, we asked Prof Lynn Morris, interim executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), to answer some pressing questions about it:

Is there any evidence to suggest that the new Covid strain is more deadly than the original? Or that someone is more likely to suffer from what has been termed “long Covid” with the new strain?

At this stage there is no indication that the new variant behaves any differently once a person is infected, but many people are actively studying this.