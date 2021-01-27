Can you catch Covid-19 from a mosquito bite?

Mosquitos seem to be out in full force at the moment. As these blood suckers are known to spread diseases like malaria, their presence during a pandemic is not just annoying but also concerning: can these pests spread Covid-19?

If you are currently covered in itchy bites, rest assured because there is “no data to suggest this new coronavirus or similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes”, states the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The World Health Organisation agrees, saying “to date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes”.