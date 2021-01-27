Lab-produced antibody gives new hope in HIV fight

Scientists are optimistic they have found a new approach to prevent HIV infection.

This follows promising results that show injecting broad neutralising antibodies (bNabs) in HIV-negative people has the potential to kill the human immunodeficiency virus before it infects the cells.

On Tuesday, two proof-of-concept studies that tested an experimental antibody, VRC01, against HIV on more than 4,600 people raised the hopes of researchers after it achieved 75% protection in study participants during the 20-month study period.

The AMP results include data from HVTN 704/HPTN 085 which enrolled about 2,700 men and transgender people who have sex with men in the US, Brazil and Peru, and HVTN 703/HPTN 081, which enrolled about 1,900 women from Africa.

While traditionally vaccines are given to stimulate the immune system to make antibodies that can neutralise infectious viruses, with this approach, known as passive immunisation, participants were infused with the potent antibody at eight-week intervals over 80 weeks. AMP participants who received the antibody were 75% less likely to become infected, but the antibody was only effective against two strains of HIV, subtype C in Africa and subtype B in the other participating countries.

Overall its prevention efficacy was 26.6% among men and transgender people in the Americas, and only 8.8% among African women.