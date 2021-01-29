Health & Sex

Here's why tweaking Covid-19 vaccines to fight variants won't be simple

29 January 2021 - 10:02 By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman
Executives from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE are considering new versions of their vaccines to respond to the most concerning variants identified so far.
Executives from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE are considering new versions of their vaccines to respond to the most concerning variants identified so far.
Image: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER

After developing and rolling out Covid-19 vaccines at record speed, drugmakers are already facing variants of the rapidly-evolving coronavirus that may render them ineffective, a challenge that will require months of research and a huge financial investment, according to disease experts.

Executives from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE are considering new versions of their vaccines to respond to the most concerning variants identified so far. That is just one piece of the work needed to stay ahead of the virus, nearly a dozen experts told Reuters.

A global surveillance network to assess emerging variants must be built. Scientists need to establish what level of antibodies will be required to protect people from COVID-19 and determine when vaccines need to be altered. And regulators must convey what is needed to demonstrate updated vaccines are still safe and effective.

“At this point, there is no evidence that these variants have changed the equation in terms of protection from the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota. “But we have to be prepared for that.”

Novavax vaccine trial 'shows efficacy against Covid-19 UK, SA variants'

The Novavax vaccine has demonstrated not only high clinical efficacy against the prototype SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but also ...
News
4 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson said the concerning variant first identified in SA has got its attention and will tweak its vaccine accordingly if needed. Pfizer said it could produce a new vaccine relatively quickly, but a top vaccine executive said manufacturing it presents additional challenges.

The urgency of this effort is clear. State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday reported the first two cases of the South African variant in the US.

Moderna on Monday said lab studies showed antibodies made in response to its vaccine were six times less effective at neutralising a lab-created version of a South African variant than prior versions of the virus.

A study released on Wednesday ahead of peer review found the South African variant reduced neutralising antibodies 8.6-fold for the Moderna vaccine and by 6.5-fold for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, though a separate Pfizer-backed study released on Wednesday suggests its vaccine may be more hardy. Moderna said this week it is starting work on a potential booster shot.

COULD TAKE MONTHS

Just how far protection can drop before a Covid-19 vaccine needs to be altered is not yet known. With influenza, an eightfold drop in vaccine-induced antibody protection means time to update. That does not necessarily apply to this coronavirus.

“The problem is we don't know what the cut point is for coronavirus,” said Dr. John Mascola, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), whose scientists helped develop Moderna's vaccine.

Mascola said both studies testing the Moderna vaccine against the South African variant are roughly in the “same ballpark.” It could be that antibody protection is high enough from the vaccine that it will still be effective, he said.

NIAID scientists are analysing data from Moderna's late-stage trial to see what level of neutralising antibodies is required for protection. They are comparing individuals who were vaccinated but got sick anyway to vaccinated people who remained healthy.

It could take two months to complete this work, Mascola said. They hope to produce a benchmark for the minimum level of vaccine-induced antibodies needed to protect against Covid-19.

A global surveillance network is also needed to identify troubling new variants as they emerge, similar to one used to track fast-mutating flu viruses. That could cost tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in the US alone.

Richard Webby, a flu surveillance expert from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, said the US could probably build a system to identify variants fairly quickly. Developing the capability to determine whether they evade current vaccines will take more time.

The US is now conducting genetic sequencing to look for changes in the virus in just 0.3% of positive coronavirus tests. That pales compared with 10% in the UK, which was first to discover a major mutation in the virus that increases transmission by at least 50%. Experts said countries should sequence at least 5% of positive cases to detect significant changes in the virus.

Eli Lilly, Regeneron's antibody drugs 'may be weaker' against SA variant

Covid-19 antibody drugs developed by Eli Lilly and Co and Regeneron may be weaker against a new coronavirus variant found in SA, according to a study ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Companies are waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration to relay what testing will be needed for altered vaccines, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists. With influenza vaccines, companies can make changes without new trials. “But that's after doing it for 50 years,” he said.

Peter Marks, who oversees the FDA's vaccine approval process, has said small trials testing updated vaccines in around 400 participants may be needed at first. Even that could add months to the process.

Norman Baylor, CEO of Biologics Consulting and a former FDA vaccines official, said the agency will lay out the regulatory road. But public health agencies like the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation would decide when vaccines should be updated, as with flu.

Altering Pfizer's vaccine would require “a very minor change,” Dormitzer said.

Like Moderna’s, it uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks.

He estimates the company could make a prototype version in a week or so, and take another two months to scale up and update their lab tests.

J&J, which is expected to release late-stage trial data on its vaccine within days, has laid the groundwork to address troubling virus changes, Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said. Its trial included sites in SA, which should give the company insight on that variant.

If a change is necessary, Stoffels said J&J likely would add a second strain into its existing vaccine.

“We are looking at this with a lot of attention,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key South African mutations - study

Pfizer Inc and Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to lose only a small bit of effectiveness against an engineered virus with three key mutations ...
News
1 day ago

If Covid vaccines stop working, how quickly can drug-makers respond?

The pharmaceutical industry faces a new race as worrying coronavirus variants emerge
World
1 day ago

Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant

Moderna said on Monday it plans to start clinical trials of an altered booster version of its Covid-19 vaccine aimed at the South African variant ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Can you catch Covid-19 from a mosquito bite? Health & Sex
  3. Lab-produced antibody gives new hope in HIV fight Health & Sex
  4. Get a taste of 'Dinner at Somizi's': The celeb shares his fave recipes Food
  5. Tito Mboweni, take note: Hair care still applies if you've got a chiskop The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction