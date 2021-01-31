Mental Health

'Stressproof', 'Burnout Survival Kit': Five books to help you stay sane at work

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Most of us are struggling to keep it together. But are self-help books the answer?



Sometimes they peddle only snake-oil or watered-down versions of cultish mantras. We had Think Positive, Lean In, Win Friends, Lose Enemies, Vision Board It, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff...