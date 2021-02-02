Are you suffering from coronasomnia? An expert explains how Covid-19 can mess with your sleep

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in March last year, many South Africans are suffering from “coronasomnia”, says clinical technologist Anton Fourie.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM on Monday, Fourie said many people have found their sleeping patterns have been affected by changes brought about by the pandemic.

“We are creatures of habits and our routines and habits have been broken by the coronavirus. Many are working different hours and sleep is something that is very dependent on routine. With working from home, we have broken those hours,” he said.

Fourie advised people to establish routines and avoid using technological devices before bedtime.