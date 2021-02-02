Covid-19 vaccines have hit SA: We answer three FAQs about the jabs

In the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on SA soil marked “a major milestone in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic”.

One million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday.

“This batch will benefit our health-care workers who have been at the forefront of keeping us all safe,” said Ramaphosa, alluding to the first phase of the country's vaccination rollout plan.