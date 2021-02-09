Are there valid medical reasons why you should steer clear of the Covid vaccine?

WHO SHOULD THINK TWICE

According to Dr Susan Louw, a haematopathologist at SA's National Health Laboratory Service, there are two groups of people who should exercise caution and consider not receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s been shown that the people who need to be careful are those who have exhibited severe allergic reactions to previous vaccines of a similar nature,” Louw says.

“We’re not talking about an allergic reaction of having a bit of a sore arm after an injection or a little bit of a red bump on your arm when you’ve had a vaccination. This allergic reaction is an anaphylactic reaction that ends you up in hospital where you need to be admitted and emergency drugs need to be administered and you probably will end up in an ICU situation.”

These situations, Louw adds, are rare but if you are concerned she suggests discussing it with your health-care provider.