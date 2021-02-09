Why a recent study ranked SA as one of the world's unhealthiest countries

We normally love it when SA makes it onto an international list of some sort. Unfortunately, the most recent list Mzansi has made it onto is a selection of 42 of the world's healthiest and unhealthiest countries — and we rank last.

According to research compiled by Compare the Market, an Australian company that ranks insurance, energy and finance brands, SA nabbed the 42nd, or last, spot on a list of healthiest countries to live, mostly as a result of our low life expectancy.

The company used available data for countries that form part of the OECD, an international organisation that works to stimulate economic progress and world trade, as well as a few additional countries for which they found available data from the OECD and the World Health Organisation. The research took into account a variety of factors that have a bearing on the health of a country’s population.

According to the research, SA’s life expectancy at birth is 63.9 years — the lowest out of the 42 countries that were compared. Furthermore, 28.3% of SA’s adult population is obese and 38.2% of adults are not sufficiently physically active.