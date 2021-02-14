Relationships

Covid puts relationships in a pressure cooker. Here's how to relieve the stress

We create our conflicts — and we can resolve them too, writes couples counsellor Michael Kallenbach

Most relationships, whether with the person you live with, your spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend, will have struggled in some way since March 2020 when the first lockdown began. We've all had to take a few deep breaths every day, perhaps a few times a day — and sometimes we have to just clench our teeth and keep our thoughts to ourselves.



Suddenly you notice that the person you've been living with for years, and who you thought you knew well, chews with their mouth open. They might make strange noises you've never noticed before or leave their shoes lying around the house. You might get annoyed by the way they put down their knife and fork on the plate. Perhaps they don't help unload the dishwasher or fold the laundry...