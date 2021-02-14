Health & Sex

Right pill to swallow? Experts have their say on kids and vitamins

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
14 February 2021 - 00:00

In an effort to boost her children’s immunity to fight the coronavirus, Cape Town mother Maureen Kunene spent R350 on multivitamins for her two children, aged three and 10, ahead of schools reopening tomorrow.

But it turns out that the money would have been better spent on fruit and vegetables...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Price, design inspo: Five things to know about #BathuXSomizi sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Twitter in stitches over secret service agent 'struggling to keep up' ... Lifestyle
  3. ‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  5. What the Twitter fashion police think about the #BathuXSomizi sneaker collab The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters