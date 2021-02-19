Could your pets be next in line for a Covid-19 vaccine?

Vaccines are all the talk these days, but it’s not just human safety causing concern for many people because your furry animal companions could join the vaccination queue.

In an editorial published in the journal Virulence last month, the authors wrote that the vaccination of domesticated animals might be necessary to curb the evolution of Covid-19 and avoid a spillback to humans.

“Continued virus evolution in reservoir animal hosts, followed by spillback events into susceptible human hosts, poses a significant long-term risk to public health,” the editorial reads.

“SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes Covid-19] can infect a wide range of host species, including cats, dogs, mink and other wild and domesticated species, and hence the vaccination of domesticated animals might be required to halt further virus evolution and spillback events.”